Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Unilever by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Motco raised its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 67,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 126,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.