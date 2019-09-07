Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,813.50 ($62.90).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 4,735 ($61.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,950 ($51.61) to GBX 4,460 ($58.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of LON:ULVR traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,190 ($67.82). 2,389,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,248.82 ($68.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,018.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,706. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 36.82 ($0.48) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.46. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

