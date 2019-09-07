United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Shares Up 7.8%

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.09, 912,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,241,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. BidaskClub upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reduced their target price on United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

The firm has a market cap of $490.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,484,000 after buying an additional 240,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,548,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,774,000 after buying an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,383,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 1,697,419 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,000,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after buying an additional 436,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 766,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

