United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) VP Charles D. Gill Sells 26,542 Shares of Stock

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $3,488,149.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,596,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $133.69. 1,973,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.75. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

