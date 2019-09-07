United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UUGRY. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

United Utilities Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.37. 24,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

