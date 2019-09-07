Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.80. Ur-Energy shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $132.76 million and a PE ratio of -12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director James Franklin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 512,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$620,198.81.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

