Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 114.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: Trading on Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.