Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Director Acquires $33,750.00 in Stock

Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Director Kevin Costello purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UROV stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 37,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,067. Urovant Sciences Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UROV. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Urovant Sciences by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 378,135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,420,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UROV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on Urovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on Urovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

