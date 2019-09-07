USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,743,000 after purchasing an additional 51,369 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,052,000 after purchasing an additional 382,668 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.75. 91,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,533. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $154.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

