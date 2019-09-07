USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $1,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 132.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 76,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,637 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 230,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $130.03. 281,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average of $132.46. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.