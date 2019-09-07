USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $6.37. USA Technologies shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 78,662 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USAT shares. ValuEngine upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 1,000,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,931,746.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of USA Technologies by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in USA Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in USA Technologies by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 39,185 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

