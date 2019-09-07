USDQ (USDQ) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. One USDQ token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $123,812.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00303829 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00048400 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 160.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006926 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,506,467 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

