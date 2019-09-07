Valener (TSE:VNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.41

Shares of Valener Inc (TSE:VNR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.41 and traded as high as $25.85. Valener shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 22,047 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Valener’s dividend payout ratio is 81.17%.

About Valener (TSE:VNR)

Valener Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the natural gas business in Canada and the United States. Its Energy Distribution segment engages in the natural gas distribution activities in Quebec and Vermont, as well as electricity distribution activities in Vermont to 205,000 customers through a pipeline network of approximately 11,000 kilometers in Quebec, as well as 50,000 customers in residential, commercial, and industrial markets through a network of 1,500 kilometers.

