ValuEngine Downgrades GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ GWGH traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $8.85. 14,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,047. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a quick ratio of 30.61 and a current ratio of 30.61. GWG has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that GWG will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GWG by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GWG by 20,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GWG by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,054 shares during the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

