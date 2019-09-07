ValuEngine Downgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp set a $235.00 price target on Workday and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Workday from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.45.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. Workday has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of -141.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.15, for a total transaction of $1,441,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $320,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,109 shares of company stock valued at $199,139,684 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $3,327,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Operating Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.