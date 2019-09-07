ValuEngine Lowers Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Aware has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $62.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of -0.22.

Get Aware alerts:

In other Aware news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc bought 1,238,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,602,731.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aware by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aware by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aware by 1.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK  Inquire, biometric services platform  BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform  Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.