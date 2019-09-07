ValuEngine Lowers ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research downgraded ConforMIS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ConforMIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Shares of CFMS opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. ConforMIS has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 92.18% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConforMIS news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 613,594 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,840,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 23,860 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $99,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,093,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,078.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,253,298 shares of company stock worth $4,150,793. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ConforMIS by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 144,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ConforMIS by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 1,014,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

