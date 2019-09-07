ValuEngine Upgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BRFS. Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BBA Icatu Securities raised shares of BRF from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $12.00 target price on shares of BRF and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRF presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.92.

NYSE BRFS opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. BRF has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth about $20,087,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BRF by 423.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,244 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth about $10,914,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth about $9,081,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BRF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,653,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,501 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

