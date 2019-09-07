Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 179,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $167.74. The company had a trading volume of 366,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,429. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $171.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

