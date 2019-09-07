Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 6,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.45. 2,985,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,762,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $94.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.