Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.56, approximately 167,636 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 278,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

VREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price target on Varex Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CJS Securities upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.42 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.97%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,149 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $35,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 916 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,333 shares of company stock valued at $71,289. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

