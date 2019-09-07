VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.94

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.94 and traded as high as $15.79. VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 13,285,460 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN in the first quarter worth $4,880,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN by 41.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN during the first quarter valued at $6,538,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN during the first quarter valued at $4,707,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN during the second quarter valued at $506,000.

