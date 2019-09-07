Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.89 million.Vera Bradley also updated its Q3 2020 guidance to $0.16-0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $809,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bradley Baekgaard Fami Barbara sold 16,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $409,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,955. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.