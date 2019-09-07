Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,779 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vereit were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vereit by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vereit by 2,228.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Vereit by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VER. Bank of America raised Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vereit from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vereit in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

