Veritable L.P. Has $1.53 Million Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $31,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,907 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,475 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.57. 38,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.96 and its 200 day moving average is $131.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Longbow Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

