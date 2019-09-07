Veritable L.P. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Fortive by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 514.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,530. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $89.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

