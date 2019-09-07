Veritable L.P. Has $27.86 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,229 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 91,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 331,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 263,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.93. 9,347,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,238,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.