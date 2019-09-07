Veritable L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 206.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.10.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $233.10. 1,950,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

