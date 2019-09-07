Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 46.4% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 30.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,143.34. The stock had a trading volume of 202,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $705.01 and a 1-year high of $1,186.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,054.42.

In other AutoZone news, insider Domingo Hurtado sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.52, for a total value of $1,189,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,720 shares of company stock worth $12,007,399 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,061.25.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

