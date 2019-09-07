Veritable L.P. Sells 1,006 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after acquiring an additional 764,661 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James cut First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

NYSE FRC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.19. The stock had a trading volume of 875,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,149. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $79.42 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.80%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

