Veritable L.P. Sells 145 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total transaction of $49,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $278.22. The company had a trading volume of 290,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,285. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $361.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.18.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.