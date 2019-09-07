Veritable L.P. Sells 8,055 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 87.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $9,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,539,607.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of NASDAQ INFO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

