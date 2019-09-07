Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Achieves $14.62 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $14.62 million and $259,866.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002718 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,523.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.79 or 0.01699658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.25 or 0.02854261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00660860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00743591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00063727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00444698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008800 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 51,135,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, QBTC, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Bitsane, Coinroom, Upbit, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

