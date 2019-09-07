Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $254.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $226.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $181.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 56,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.39, for a total value of $9,827,101.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,317 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,778.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $2,329,936.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,641 shares of company stock worth $16,705,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

