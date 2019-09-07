VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.40.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other VF news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,249.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,707 shares of company stock worth $4,772,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,039. VF has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. VF’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

