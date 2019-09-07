Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Trading 5% Higher

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.16 and last traded at $16.93, 117,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 102,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Victory Capital had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $89,307.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

