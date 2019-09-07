Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 7.4%

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.42, approximately 1,773,104 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,319,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

