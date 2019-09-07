Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.16

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.16 and traded as high as $27.84. Vivendi shares last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 244 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

