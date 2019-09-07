VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.97. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

