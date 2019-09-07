Volpara Health Tech (ASX:VHT) Trading Down 2.1%

Volpara Health Tech (ASX:VHT) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$1.59 ($1.12) and last traded at A$1.63 ($1.16), 599,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.67 ($1.18).

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $354.91 million and a PE ratio of -38.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.54.

Volpara Health Tech Company Profile (ASX:VHT)

Volpara Health Technologies Limited provides breast imaging analytics and analysis products for the early detection of breast cancer in the medical device software industry. The company offers VolparaEnterprise software, a cloud based breast imaging analytics platform that delivers real-time quality assurance and performance monitoring solutions; and VolparaDensity software, which provides volumetric breast density measurements.

