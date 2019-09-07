WABnetwork Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $156,978.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, Mercatox and BitForex. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 20,249,855,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,806,754,266 tokens. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork.

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox, BitForex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

