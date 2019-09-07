Ward J. Timken, Jr. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Stock

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,697.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timkensteel stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.94. 383,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $267.11 million, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 2.42. Timkensteel Corp has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $15.41.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.67 million. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 358,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,486,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMST. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

