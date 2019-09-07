Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ WVE traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $20.83. 151,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,300. The firm has a market cap of $755.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $82,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 470,402 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,317,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 70,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

