Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) a $240.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.77.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,754. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $225.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $1,189,879.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,326.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $3,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,615 shares of company stock worth $20,659,838 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 315,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

