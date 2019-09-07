Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Realty Income (NYSE:O) a $82.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on O. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.08. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,975 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,784,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,255,000 after purchasing an additional 954,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,101,000 after purchasing an additional 558,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 812,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 488,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

