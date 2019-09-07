Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Receives $51.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.18.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.15. 18,581,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,027,598. The company has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $58.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

