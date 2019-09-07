Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 272,134 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $18,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,842,000 after acquiring an additional 379,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after buying an additional 64,144 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $156,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Knight Equity initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

