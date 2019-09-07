Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Trading Down 0.5%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.77, approximately 7 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

