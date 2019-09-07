Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Reduced by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up 7.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $20,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $450,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 12.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Western Digital by 56.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,403,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.98.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

