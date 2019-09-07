Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of WES stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 40.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 52.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 341,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 117,696 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 112.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 471,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 249,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

